Napoli identify possible Lukaku alternative as Chelsea negotiations continue

Samu Omorodion looked set to join Chelsea before the striker’s move to Stamford Bridge fell through.

Now left out of Atletico Madrid’s most recent matchday squad, it is clear the 20-year-old has no future under Diego Simeone.

Nevertheless, although a transfer to Chelsea is out of the question, according to Fabrizio Romano, the young Spaniard still has ‘several clubs’ interested in signing him.

Napoli identify Samu Omorodion as possible Romelu Lukaku alternative

And one of those clubs, according to Fichajes, is Antonio Conte’s Napoli.

The Serie A giants remain locked in talks with Chelsea over a possible two-way, but separate, deal that could see Romelu Lukaku and Victor Osimhen trade places.

An agreement for the two strikers remains incredibly tough to finalise though, especially with PSG also interested in Osimhen and the French team’s need for a new striker intensified following Goncalo Ramos’ unfortunate opening-day injury.

Interestingly, should Napoli pull the plug on their move for Lukaku, the Italians are likely to turn their attention to Omorodion, which could impact Chelsea’s ability to sign Osimhen having failed to get Lukaku’s huge £325,000-per week wage off their books. Are you keeping up?

Nevertheless, with so many moving parts, for all three strikers to leave their current clubs, a lot still needs to happen, and with just 12 days left in the window, time is not exactly on any team’s side.