Newcastle decide to offload 22-year-old before deadline day

Newcastle United are looking to offload one of their players who is surplus to requirements at St James’ Park.

It has been an eventful summer for Eddie Howe and the Magpies, who have struggled with financial issues but still made some decent signings.

The pick of the Newcastle signings is defender Lloyd Kelly while they have managed to sell Yankuba Minteh and Elliot Anderson for a decent amount to comply with Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules.

Another player could be heading out of the club as Newcastle have decided it is time to let him leave.

According to The Chronicle, Newcastle could allow Harrison Ashby to leave the club if the right offers comes in for the player.

Ashby is way down the pecking order at the club as players like Kieran Trippier, Tino Livramento and Emil Krafth are all above him to start at the right-back position.

The player, who joined the club last year in a £3m move from West Ham, could be heading out of the club this summer but only if Newcastle can get the right offer for the player.

Howe has made some difficult decisions at the club this summer in terms of who to play and who to release.

Martin Dubravka and Jamal Lewis are also facing an uncertain future at the club and before the transfer deadline, they could join Ashby in leaving the club for a new challenge elsewhere.