Newcastle identify five senior players who could be shown the door

Newcastle United could look to sell as many as five senior players in the remaining days of the transfer window.

According to Football Insider, players like Miguel Almiron, Kieran Trippier, Jamal Lewis, Martin Dubravka, and Odysseas Vlachodimos could be on their way out of the club.

Newcastle are looking to comply with the PSR and FFP regulations, and therefore they could look to sell some players to balance the books. They will need to strengthen their squad as well. They cannot overspend this summer. However, they will need better players to get back into the UEFA Champions League and push for domestic trophies.

Newcastle had a mediocre season by their standards last year and they will look to bounce back strongly. They missed out on European football last season and it remains to be seen whether the players can step up and make amends this time around.

There is no doubt that they have a talented squad and they could have a successful season if they can bring in a couple of intelligent additions before the summer transfer window closes.

Newcastle need quality additions

They should look to another quality attacker to the side. They were overly dependent on Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon for goals and creativity last season. The two players will need more support in the attack and it remains to be seen whether Newcastle can bring in adequate reinforcements.

Ideally, they should look to invest in another quality central defender as well. They looked quite vulnerable defensively last season and they will have to tighten up at the back if they want to finish high up the table.

Meanwhile, the five aforementioned players have not been at their best in the last season and it is not a surprise that the Magpies are looking to cash in on them.