Newcastle ready to let major star with 21 assists leave for bargain price amid Saudi interest

Newcastle United are willing to sell Kieran Trippier before the summer transfer window shuts amid interest in the England star from Saudi Arabia.

The right-back has been a key figure for Eddie Howe since arriving from Atletico Madrid in January 2022 as part of a £12m deal. The signing of the defender has proven to be a bargain for the Tyneside club with the 33-year-old featuring 92 times for the Magpies, scoring four goals and assisting a further 21.

Trippier endured a tough second half to last season and with the player turning 34 in September, many feel this summer is the time to move on from the full-back.

That argument is strengthened by the fact that the Englishman’s contract at St James’ Park expires in 2025, which means the current transfer window would be the ideal time to let the player go if Eddie Howe does not have long-term plans for him.

Due to his participation at Euro 2024 with England, Trippier was an unused substitute in Newcastle’s opening Premier League match on Saturday against Southampton with Howe opting for Lewis Hall and Tino Livramento to play in the full-back positions.

With just two weeks left in the transfer window, Trippier’s future remains up in the air as Newcastle are believed to be open to selling the right-back.

Newcastle United are open to selling Kieran Trippier before the transfer window shuts

Newcastle are open to selling Trippier over the next two weeks if a sufficient proposal arrives for the player with an offer of £15m or more deemed enough, reports Football Insider.

Eddie Howe would prefer to keep the 33-year-old for the upcoming season due to his experience and knowledge of the Premier League, but it remains to be seen if the owners of the Premier League club feel the same.

Teams in Saudi Arabia and the Premier League are said to be interested in the right-back states the report, but no official bids have arrived yet for the veteran defender.