West Ham new signing admits he wasn’t happy with Julen Lopetegui’s team selection

Niclas Fullkrug does not want to play a backup role at West Ham.

The Germany international was signed by the Hammers earlier in the summer in a deal that saw Borussia Dortmund pocket £27.5 million.

And making his club debut during Saturday’s 2-1 opening day win for Aston Villa, Fullkrug, 31, was forced to come into the action from the sub’s bench.

The 31-year-old was named as a substitute by Julen Lopetegui with veteran striker Michail Antonio preferred, but Fullkrug is determined to become the Hammers’ regular number nine.

“I’ve only been in training for a week and a half,” Fullkrug said after the game.

“Before that was the Euros, then a break, and after that, I was first at Borussia Dortmund, and then there was the back and forth with the transfer. So, it’s okay for today.

“But of course, ultimately, it’s going to come down to the fact that I want to play, and that’s clear.

“That’s my ambition, that’s the reason why I’m here, why I’ve set the Premier League as my goal.”