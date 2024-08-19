President of top European club “very happy” as Liverpool target confirms he is staying

Real Sociedad president Jokin Aperribay has revealed that Liverpool target Martin Zubimendi has confirmed that he is staying with the La Liga club for the 2024/25 campaign after turning down a move to Anfield.

The Premier League club are keen to add a number six to their squad this summer and identified the Spain international as their top target.

Liverpool made an approach for Zubimendi and were confident of getting a deal for the midfielder done in August, however, the 25-year-old opted to stay at Real Sociedad, the club where the Spanish talent has spent his entire career so far.

This was a big blow for the Merseyside club and they have yet to make a move for an alternative number six.

Real Sociedad president Jokin Aperribay has now publicly confirmed Zubimendi’s decision to stay, ending all hope for Liverpool to sign the Euro 2024 winner.

“I can confirm that Zubi’s camp told us that he’s staying at the club,” Aperribay said via Fabrizio Romano.“We are very happy with that.”

Martin Zubimendi’s decision to stay at Real Sociedad has to be admired

Zubimendi’s decision to stay at Real Sociedad has to be applauded as it is an incredible showing of love and loyalty to the club that has given him a career.

Too many big clubs in the modern game think they can snap their fingers and sign every talent across the world, which most of the time works, but not in this case. Liverpool are not the only club the Spaniard has turned down as it remains to be seen if another team tries next summer.

Helping your boyhood club achieve things and progress can be more rewarding than winning trophies at a club that already has multiple in their cabinets, which is something Zubimendi believes in and it is very admirable.