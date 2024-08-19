Wantaway Chelsea star has dig at London club with social media activity following Raheem Sterling incident

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku appears to have had a dig at the London club with his social media activity following the incident between the Blues and Raheem Sterling ahead of their match with Man City on Sunday.

The winger was left out of Enzo Maresca’s matchday squad to face the Premier League champions and as a result, put out a statement ahead of the huge game at Stamford Bridge seeking “clarity” about his role at the London club.

This became a huge story and it highlights once again the mess Chelsea are in as Maresca is currently dealing with a squad of over 40 players.

Several other big names such as Axel Disasi, Romelu Lukaku and Trevoh Chalobah also missed out on the Man City match, which also comes off the back of the way the Blues’ hierarchy have treated fan favourite and homegrown star Conor Gallagher.

Things are not good at the Premier League giants at present and Lukaku seems to have had a dig at Chelsea on social media as the Belgian striker looks for an exit out of Stamford Bridge.

Romelu Lukaku takes a swipe at Chelsea on Instagram

Lukaku is currently pushing for a move to Napoli this summer and it is a transfer that is getting closer, reports Fabrizio Romano.

Knowing that an exit from the Chelsea mess is near, the Belgian has had a subtle dig at the Premier League club on Instagram by liking a post from Rio Ferdinand related to the Raheem Sterling incident.

The former Man United star posted a video with the caption: “Chelsea treatment of Sterling is WILD…. Creating issues in their own dressing room surely?”

Eagle-eyed fans spotted that Lukaku had liked this post, which may be the striker’s way of having a dig at his current club.