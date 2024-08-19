Talks advancing for Barcelona star to leave in potential €30million transfer

Barcelona forward Vitor Roque is reportedly edging closer to a potential €30million transfer to Sporting Lisbon as talks advance over this deal.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano on his official account on X, formerly Twitter, with the respected Italian journalist explaining that the total package of the deal is being discussed between the two clubs.

See below for the full details on Roque’s future as it seems the young Brazilian striker is set to make a speedy move away from the Nou Camp after a difficult spell that has seen him struggle for playing time despite him initially arriving as a big prospect…

Sporting would surely do well to snap up a talent like Roque, who could still have it in him to enjoy a fine career in Europe, even if things didn’t work out well for him at Barcelona.

Still only 19 years of age, there’s plenty of time for Roque to turn his career around, and Sporting have often proven to be a good stage for young players to get the chance to play a lot and develop at a young age.

Romano adds that Porto are not competing to sign Roque, despite the fact that they could surely do with bringing in a new striker after allowing Evanilson to join Bournemouth.

Vitor Roque celebrates a goal for Barcelona

Roque managed just two goals in total for Barcelona, while he has one cap for the senior Brazilian national team.

As per Florian Plettenberg’s recent post below, Roque was also targeted by Everton this summer, though it seems this didn’t work out…

Barca rejected Everton’s approach, so it will be interesting to see if Sporting can come up with something more to the Catalan giants’ liking.

Barcelona would probably do well to make some sales this summer in order to improve their complicated Financial Fair Play situation.

