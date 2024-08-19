Tottenham “would love” to sign England international from Premier League rivals

Tottenham are still active in the market looking for a new midfielder and they are keeping an eye on Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher.

The England international was on his way out of the club to join Atletico Madrid but his move to the Spanish giants has stalled.

According to Football Insider, Ange Postecoglou “would love” to sign the Chelsea midfielder as he is looking for more reinforcements to his squad.

Spurs have already completed the signings of Archie Gray from Leeds United and Dominic Solanke from Bournemouth.

They are ready to make more additions to the squad as manager Postecoglou is preparing to challenge for a top four position in the Premier League this season after missing out on it last season.

The report has mentioned that a deal between Tottenham and Chelsea is highly unlikely, despite the fact that the Blues are willing to sell the English midfielder.

After travelling to Madrid to complete his transfer to Diego Simeone’s side, Gallagher was called back by Chelsea when the two teams failed to reach an agreement.

There is still hope regarding the transfer of Gallagher to Atletico Madrid as both the clubs are involved in talks for the transfer of Joao Felix to Chelsea, which would help the Blues to sell the midfielder to the Spanish side.

Tottenham are looking for a new central midfielder

After losing Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg this summer, Spurs are out in the market to sign a central midfielder who can play a similar role in the midfield.

Gallagher has entered the final year of his contract at the club and a move away from Chelsea is only a matter of time.

The Blues would not want to sell a key player to their Premier League rivals and Atletico Madrid is the ideal destination for him as far as Chelsea and the player both are concerned.