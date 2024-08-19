Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move for the Monaco defender Vanderson this summer.

The London club sanctioned the departure of Emerson Royal earlier this summer and they are looking to replace him with the 23-year-old Brazilian defender.

According to a report from Foot Mercato, Monaco now expect the defender to leave the club and they are already looking at potential replacements. The development will come as a major boost for Tottenham and it remains to be seen whether they step up their pursuit of the player.

Recently we recovered reports that Tottenham are set to submit a €32 million offer for the defender, and it will be interesting to see if they can get the deal done.

Tottenham need to add more quality and depth to their squad if they want to do well across multiple competitions. They will be competing in the UEFA Europa League along with the Premier League this season. They showed great improvement under Ange Postecoglu last season and they will be looking to build on it this season. Signing the right players will certainly help them improve.

Vanderson could improve Tottenham

Vanderson has the physical and technical attributes to do well in the Premier League and he could be a key player for Tottenham.

The North London club have an excellent squad and an ambitious project. The 23-year-old Brazilian will be attracted to the idea of playing for them this season. He will hope that the two clubs can finalise an agreement quickly.

Tottenham are expected to push for trophies this season and it remains to be seen whether the Brazilian can make an instant impact in English football, if the move goes through.

Apart from his defensive quality, Vanderson is quite impressive going forward and he could add a new dimension to the Spurs attack.