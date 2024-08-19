Video: Concerning scenes as Tottenham star stretchered off after being knocked out

Tottenham kicked off their 2024/25 Premier League campaign against Leicester City on Monday night and there were concerning scenes at the King Power as Rodrigo Bentancur was stretchered off as the midfielder appeared to have been knocked out.

With the game level at 1-1, Spurs were pushing to take the lead and saw the opportunity from a corner. As the ball was swung in Bentancur went up for a header and came together with a Leicester player.

There was a head clash in the Foxes’ box and after the Uruguay star was motionless on the ground. This sparked major concern as medics ran onto the pitch and after tending to the midfielder, Bentancur was eventually stretchered off of the field of play and replaced by Archie Gray.

This caused major concern for everyone watching but Bentancur is now ok as it was reported during Sky Sports’ broadcast of the game that the Tottenham star is up and walking about.

