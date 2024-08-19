Manchester United are currently not considering a move for Ivan Toney until deadline day according to Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg.

United kicked off the season with a 1-0 victory over Fulham at Old Trafford last Friday and have been busy in the market, with more activity seemingly planned before deadline day.

The Red Devils have signed Joshua Zirkzee, Leny Yoro, Noussair Mazraoui and Matthijs de Ligt, and have been in talks for Paris Saint Germain midfielder Manuel Ugarte.

United to make late Toney move

Despite signing Zirkzee United have been linked with a move for Toney who was left out of Brentford’s squad for their 2-1 win over Crystal Palace on Sunday.

However, Plettenberg has provided an update on United’s interest and reported the Old Trafford outfit aren’t considering a move for the 28-year-old until deadline day.

He took to X.com and said:

“Told again that Manchester United currently not considering to sign Ivan #Toney until Deadline Day! No approach is planned yet. Rasmus Højlund and Joshua Zirkzee should play regularly.

“#MUFC 28 y/o striker from Brentford, one to watch in the next 13 days with many requests and a strong interest from Saudi.”

Toney currently has a year left on his contract and is expected to leave this summer but as of yet nothing has materialised, and there is strong interest from Saudi side Al-Ahli who reportedly had an offer of £35m rejected last week.

It’s certainly a surprise that potential suitors haven’t made a strong push to sign Toney at this late stage of the window, although they could be biding their time knowing if they wait a bit longer the possibility of a discounted deal could be on the table.

United currently have Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund as their striker options, whilst Marcus Rashford can also play down the middle so it’s unclear how much they would need Toney, but if they were to make a move he would be a great option and offer them something different.