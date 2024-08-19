West Ham have just caused a major transfer problem for Aston Villa

West Ham United had hopes of signing Jhon Duran from Aston Villa.

However, despite seeming on the verge of landing the talented Colombian, the Hammers came up short after the deal fell through.

Opting to bring in Niclas Fullkrug from Borussia Dortmund instead, Julen Lopetegui now appears content with his attacking options.

And according to former Villa player Andy Gray, the Londoners’ failed pursuit of Duran has impacted Villa’s plans to sign Brentford’s Ivan Toney.

“I heard a couple of rumours recently when I was back in the UK that Villa and [Unai] Emery were seriously thinking about enquiring about him – let’s just say that,” Gray told BeIN Sports.

“I’m not sure where Villa sit with FFP – they sold Douglas Luiz for a lot and spent a lot. I don’t know if Jhon Duran’s proposed transfer to West Ham not happening has now softened that a little, but there was definitely talk that Villa would be interested in Toney.”

Toney, who has just one year left on his Brentford contract, is nailed on to leave the Bees this summer but a lack of interest from Premier League sides means the Saudi Pro League is the forward’s likeliest destination.

Nevertheless, despite Villa and Unai Emery being keen on the 28-year-old, the club’s failed attempt to offload Duran could mean Toney’s only two options are to continue at Brentford or accept a move to the Middle East