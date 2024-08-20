Alex Telles could reportedly leave Al-Nassr before the summer transfer deadline.

The Brazilian full-back, formerly of Manchester United, joined the Saudi club on a two-year deal last summer.

However, despite still having 12 months left to run on his contract, the 31-year-old is a candidate to leave the Prince Mohammed bin Salman Stadium.

According to a recent report from football transfer journalist Rudy Galetti, Telles could be offloaded as 62-year-old Portuguese manager Luis Castro looks to sign a new left-back from overseas.

Likely to free up space to register another foreign signing, Al-Nassr could sacrifice their number 15 and sanction his return to European football. Which clubs may be interested in signing the deadball specialist remains unknown though.

Since joining the Middle Eastern club, Telles, who has also represented Brazil on 12 occasions, has scored three goals and registered five assists in 36 games in all competitions.

Al-Nassr have already offloaded 10 first-team players this summer, including veteran goalkeeper David Ospina and midfielder Seko Fofana (loan move to Al-Ettifaq).