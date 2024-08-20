Deal agreed: Chelsea talent set for medical with Premier League club in next 24 hours

Ipswich Town are close to signing Armando Broja on loan from Chelsea with the striker set for a medical in the next 24 hours.

The Albanian star was expected to leave Stamford Bridge this summer with many clubs linked to the 22-year-old throughout the summer window. However, it is Premier League new boys Ipswich Town that have convinced the Chelsea talent to join them.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Broja is set to join the Tractor Boys on an initial loan deal but a mandatory buy clause is in the contract should Kieran McKenna’s team remain in the Premier League next season.

That is valued at £30m for the summer of 2025 with Chelsea covering the striker’s entire salary until June.

Broja is set for a medical in the next 24 hours before his move to Ipswich is made official.

The Albania international will become the newly promoted club’s tenth signing of the summer as the Tractor Boys look to build a squad to compete in England’s top division.

Ipswich Town taking a risk with Armando Broja

Broja first caught the attention of Premier League fans during a very successful loan spell at Southampton during the 2021/22 campaign but his career has not caught fire since.

The 22-year-old has been in and out of a poor Chelsea team and flopped on loan at Fulham during the second half of last season, barely receiving any minutes from Marco Silva at Craven Cottage. The Albanian’s career was severely disrupted during the 2022/23 campaign when he suffered an ACL injury and many feel that the striker has not been the same since.

This makes Broja a risky signing for Ipswich, especially if his £30m clause is activated next summer, but there is also a big upside.

Should the striker rediscover the form he showed during his time at Southampton, the Albania international is a talent who could fire McKenna’s team to safety.