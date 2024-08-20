Arsenal demanding £30m+ for out of favour England international as they reject bid from EPL rivals

It’s an important summer transfer wise for Arsenal and Mikel Arteta, because if they want to finally be able to overhaul Man City at the top of the Premier League table, then every aspect at the club has to be spot on.

From training sessions to nutrition, and from which players are bought and sold, if there’s a misstep along the way, it could prove fatal to the Gunners chances.

That said, they don’t seem overly bothered about letting a player go that clearly wants to leave and whom Arsenal don’t appear to have as a first choice.

Arsenal have turned down Eddie Nketiah bid

According to The Sun, the North London outfit have turned down a deal from Nottingham Forest for Eddie Nketiah.

This comes after talks collapsed with French giants, Marseille, and it’s arguably going to cause even more frustration for the 25-year-old.

Forest’s bid was believed to be £25m plus add-ons which is also in the same ballpark as Marseille’s offer.

That it was rejected out of hand and £30m+ demanded by Arsenal suggests that they’ll play hard ball right up until nearer the deadline.

It’s a dangerous game to be playing of course.

If Financial Fair Play has to be looked at in terms of the Gunners staying on the right side of the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR), then getting Nketiah’s salary off the books would appear to be sensible.

Were the club left with a disgruntled star for at least the next four months, whilst effectively paying him to sit around, surely the money men at the club are going to be asking questions.

In any event, there’s still plenty of time to get the deal to everyone’s satisfaction.