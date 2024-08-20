‘stop signing for Chelsea’: Carragher slams 16-G/A star for opting to join the Blues

Atletico Madrid attacker Joao Felix has decided to join Chelsea this summer.

The player will undergo his medical in London today before signing a seven-year contract with the Premier League club.

The player was heavily linked with a move to Aston Villa as well. The West Midlands club were keen on signing the player before he opted to join Chelsea. Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher has now slammed the attacker for his decision to move to the London club.

Carragher feels that the only reason Felix opted to join Chelsea was because of the contract on offer. Chelsea are offering him a lucrative contract until 2030. The former Liverpool star claims that Felix should have joined Aston Villa instead and backed himself to succeed at the West Midlands club.

Chelsea have brought in several new signings since the change of ownership. However, most of the signings have failed to perform at the desired level. Carragher feels that players need to snub a move to the London club and opt for better projects.

Speaking on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football, Carragher said: “Chelsea have just got to stop buying players, and players have got to stop signing for Chelsea. If I was a player, I’d think ‘why I would sign?’. “The only reason you would sign is because your agent might say, ‘we’re getting a seven-year deal on big money, that’s guaranteed money for seven years. “You know what I would say? Back yourself, sign a four-year deal at a proper club. When you’re due for renewal, your money goes up anyway.”

Joao Felix needs a fresh start

Felix was on at Barcelona last season and he scored 10 goals in all competitions. He picked up six assists along the way as well. The player does not have a future at Atletico Madrid and he needed to leave them permanently. He has played for Chelsea during a loan spell in the past and therefore his decision to return to the club is not too surprising. It will be interesting to see if he can hit the ground running and transform the Blues in the attack.