Chelsea ace at career crossroads after crucial Maresca decision as Juventus test the water

Enzo Maresca has seemingly wasted no time in showing his extended Chelsea squad whose boss.

The squad needed a firm hand to be able to guide them through another tumultuous summer, and into the new 2024/25 campaign, and it looks as if the Italian is providing it.

Smoothing over the controversial situation with Enzo Fernandez was a must, and it has been achieved with the minimum of fuss.

Enzo Maresca wants to move Chelsea’s Raheem Sterling on

Leaving players out that might’ve considered themselves first choice has been another feature of his brief tenure so far, not to mention a steadfast and resolute position behind the board with their handling of the Conor Gallagher and Joao Felix affair.

In any event, one player clearly finds himself at a career crossroads now, after he was left out against Man City.

Raheem Sterling has provided some acceptable performances for the Blues without being world class, so moves for the likes of Joao Felix can perhaps be considered as unsurprising.

However, after being given the weekend off whilst his club went toe to toe with the reigning Premier League champions, the former England international, as the Daily Mail reported, issued a statement through his representatives.

If that was designed to somehow make Chelsea sit up and take notice, it looks as if it may have had the opposite effect.

Later in the Daily Mail report, it’s advanced that Maresca has suggested to the player that he won’t play much and might be better off moving elsewhere, with Juventus credited with an interest in Sterling’s services.

Given that he’s been a decent enough servant for the club, it does seem to be an odd decision to not want to continue with him in the side, especially when one considers just how irregular Joao Felix’s standards and eye for goal can be.