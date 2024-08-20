Brentford striker Ivan Toney continues to be linked with a move away from the club this summer.

The 28-year-old is unlikely to play for Brentford again and he has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia. However, a report from the Sun claims that Chelsea could make a late move for him.

The Blues are looking to sign a quality striker this summer and they have not been able to get a deal done for players like Victor Osimhen. The Nigerian international is a target for Chelsea but an agreement is yet to be reached for his signature.

Meanwhile, Toney has proven himself in the Premier League and he could prove to be a quality addition for the Blues. The report states that he could be available for just £45 million. Osimhen is likely to cost a lot more and it remains to be seen whether Chelsea switch their attention towards the England international now.

Toney is a proven performer in the Premier League and he could prove to be an upgrade on Nicolas Jackson. He will add goals and creativity to the Chelsea attack. The 28-year-old striker is more than just a goalscorer and he is adept at holding up the ball and bringing others into the play.

Chelsea should look to sign Ivan Toney

Chelsea will be hoping to push for major trophies this summer and they will need to plug the weaknesses in their squad. They were overly dependent on Cole Palmer for goals last season and the England international needs more support in the attack.

Signing a quality striker could make a big difference for them, and it could help them return to the Champions League. It remains to be seen whether Chelsea decide to make a move for the England international in the remaining days of the window. They have the financial resources to afford £45 million for him and Toney certainly has the quality to justify the investment in the near future.