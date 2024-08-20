Chelsea not in the running for Liverpool star who could leave this summer

Chelsea are not considering a move for Liverpool star Joe Gomez despite rumours linking the defender to Stamford Bridge.

The England international is reportedly a target for the Blues with just days remaining in the transfer window and it is also being said that Trevoh Chalobah could go the other way to Anfield.

The West London outfit have been signing plenty of stars once again this summer but according to Ben Jacobs, Gomez will not be another. The Blues are not considering a move for the Liverpool defender during the current transfer window as the 27-year-old’s future remains uncertain.

The Englishman was left out of Arne Slot’s squad for the Reds opening Premier League match of the season against Ipswich Town on Saturday due to interest in the defender.

Aston Villa are monitoring Gomez’s situation at Anfield reports talkSPORT, but a transfer to the Birmingham club depends on the departure of Diego Carlos, who is a subject of interest for Fulham.

The 27-year-old could also remain at Liverpool for the season as the centre-back proved during the 2023/24 campaign that he can be a very useful asset due to his versatility.

Arne Slot should consider keeping Joe Gomez

Liverpool’s willingness to sell Gomez is a surprise given the importance of the defender to Jurgen Klopp last season. The 27-year-old featured in 51 games of the Merseyside club and played in several different roles as he helped his German boss cope with numerous injuries across his backline.

Gomez is out of contract at Anfield in 2027, therefore, Liverpool are under no pressure to sell the centre-back which makes their decision to part ways with the player hard to understand.

The future of Sepp van den Berg is also up in the air and if the Reds sell both, that leaves Slot with only three centre-backs to choose from, with no sign of another arriving at Anfield anytime soon.

The Englishman could be a very useful player for Slot should injuries occur at the back throughout the 2024/25 campaign but if a significant bid arrives for the centre-back, the Merseyside club will likely accept it.