Trevoh Chalobah is one of several Chelsea players to be exiled ahead of transfer Deadline Day.

The defender, along with teammates Conor Gallagher and Armando Broja, has been banished from the Blues’ first-team facilities, and as a result, according to finance expert Stefan Borson, the London club could face legal action.

Chelsea have already agreed a deal with Atletico Madrid to sell Gallagher, but the club also have hopes of offloading Chalobah and Broja, both of whom have no future under Enzo Maresca.

Chelsea player told to take legal action against club

However, according to Borson, Chelsea’s treatment of the trio could land them in trouble.

“The PFA have quite frequently got involved in cases like this before,” Borson told Football Insider.

“On the face of it, there certainly looks to be potential for a claim for constructive dismissal.

“They are certainly making it very hard for him to perform his trade as per his contract if it’s true.

“Clearly, nobody wants to go down that route and the last thing a player wants is to end up effectively not turning up to work and trying to claim that Chelsea have breached their contract.

“If that goes wrong down the line, whoever signs Chalobah could be liable for paying some quite considerable compensation or Chalobah himself could be liable for paying compensation back to Chelsea, especially if you say his value is £20-25million.

“It’s quite a risky situation, but on the face of it, you can’t start effectively disenfranchising certain players by banning them from certain areas of their workplace and guaranteeing that they can’t play football to the standard to which they are employed.”

Gallagher’s move to Atletico Madrid is set to be officially announced in the coming days with Joao Felix moving the other way.

Chalobah remains heavily linked with a switch to Newcastle United with Broja on Fulham’s radar for several months.

Nevertheless, regardless of where each player ends up, Chelsea must rethink their approach to players deemed surplus to requirements.