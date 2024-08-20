Fabrizio Romano gives Arsenal hope over surprise potential loan transfer

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has suggested there could be a chance for Arsenal and other clubs to seal the signing of Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman on loan before the end of the summer.

The France international is the subject of some speculation at the moment, with his Bayern future looking uncertain and with Romano suggesting Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain could be options for him, while he also hinted that a move to England could be another possibility.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for The Debrief Podcast, Romano answered a question about Coman’s future and if there was any truth to the Arsenal transfer rumours that have surfaced recently.

Although Romano didn’t specifically mention Arsenal, he did hint that there could be some hope for the Gunners as he mentioned interest from the Premier League, so it could be that Coman’s situation is one to watch towards the end of the window.

Coman transfer: Fabrizio Romano’s hint on Arsenal target’s future

“Yes, there is a possibility for him (Coman) to move because Bayern are opening to finding a solution. Bayern are looking for opportunities for him on the market,” Romano said.

“It could be For Barca, an idea, because he could be available on initial loan, maybe with a buy close, but that could be a possibility. And for Barca, it’s crucial to make some space in terms of financial, so in order to pay the salary of Kingsley Coman. Let’s see also in England, let’s see also PSG, what happens. There could be opportunities for Coman.

“So I’m sure there is going to be a busy end of the window for his camp, but the expectation is for Coman to take an opportunity, try something different also, because for Bayern, this is a really important move in terms of outgoings.”