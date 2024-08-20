Conor Gallagher’s Chelsea nightmare will move one step closer to ending on Tuesday night

Conor Gallagher’s recent Chelsea nightmare looks set to move one step closer to ending on Tuesday night as the midfielder is scheduled to fly to Spain in order to complete his move to Atletico Madrid.

The two clubs have a deal in place for the England international worth €42m (£32.3m), which includes an undisclosed sell-on clause for the Stamford Bridge side. Atletico Madrid have already agreed personal terms with the 24-year-old, who is expected to join the La Liga club on a long-term contract at the Metropolitano before next week’s transfer deadline.

This deal was thrown into doubt recently as Chelsea’s move for Atleti forward Samu Omorodion collapsed, which was linked to the Gallagher transfer.

The Englishman was forced to return to London as a result and train alone while the Blues worked things out but with the Premier League club now close to signing Joao Felix from Atletico Madrid, this has paved the way for Gallagher to move the other way.

According to The Athletic’s David Ornstein, the midfielder is scheduled to fly to Spain on Tuesday evening in order to complete his move to Atletico and end his recent Chelsea nightmare.

A sad ending to Conor Gallagher’s Chelsea career

Gallagher is yet another victim of chaos that has washed over Chelsea since Clearlake Capital and Todd Boehly took over the club in 2022.

The 24-year-old is a homegrown star who is loved by the Stamford Bridge faithful and is being forced to leave the West London club due to the mismanagement of the Blues squad. The Premier League club need to sell players to comply with profit and sustainability rules and the money received for this deal will go down as pure profit.

The way Gallagher has been treated this summer has also been nothing short of disgraceful and his story may turn players off joining Chelsea in the future under the current ownership.