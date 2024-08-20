Manchester United considering transfer of midfielder with €60m asking price

Manchester United are reportedly considering a transfer move for Atalanta midfielder Ederson, who has an asking price of around €60million.

The Brazil international has impressed during his time in Serie A and this has previously seen him attract plenty of transfer rumours over his future.

The latest on Ederson’s future is now that Man Utd are seriously looking at him, according to Spanish outlet Todo Fichajes.

The Red Devils could do well to strengthen in midfield after some poor form from the likes of Casemiro, Christian Eriksen, Scott McTominay and last season’s loanee Sofyan Amrabat.

It remains to be seen if Ederson will be their only target or even their main target, but it seems he may be being looked at increasingly strongly by the decision-makers at United.

Ederson transfer: Man United linked but could Liverpool also be one to watch?

Fabrizio Romano recently suggested there has at least been some faint sign of interest from Liverpool in Ederson, though it’s not clear if it’s really gone anywhere since then.

“Liverpool made contact with his (Ederson’s) agents weeks ago but never started any negotiation, they didn’t send a bid so far, there are no talks ongoing at this stage,” Romano told CaughtOffside.

“We have to see if they will include Ederson in their shortlist or not, it’s really early for this and there are no meaningful changes to the situation so far. Atalanta, meanwhile, don’t want to lose both Ederson and Koopmeiners.”

Meanwhile, speaking to AS, Ederson has also admitted he’d be curious about the possibility of playing in the Premier League at some point.

“I don’t know, I’ve thought about it a lot, I like Italy, I’m well adapted, but I’m curious about the Premier League, so I don’t know,” Ederson said.

“I’m still growing, so I don’t know if I’ll stay in Italy, I think I still have more to prove. If I go somewhere else, then too. I will continue to grow.”