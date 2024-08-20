Fabrizio Romano says English club begin talks with Man United over 21-year-old talent

Man United star Hannibal Mejbri is expected to leave Old Trafford this summer and talks have begun with Burnley over a loan deal for the 21-year-old talent.

The Clarets are showing an interest in the midfielder and according to Fabrizio Romano, talks have started with Man United to try and get a loan deal over the line this summer.

With Mejbri’s contract at the Manchester club expiring in 2025, the loan deal will contain a mandatory buy clause as the Red Devils will want to receive a fee for the youngster.

The transfer journalist states that nothing is close between the two English clubs but the Championship side have reached out to Man United and the player to see if a deal can be done for the 2024/25 campaign.

The signing of Mejbri could be a very good move for Burnley should they extract the full potential out of the midfielder but that is something nobody has achieved with the 21-year-old so far.

Why are Man United open to selling Hannibal Mejbri?

The main reason Man United are selling Mejbri is his expiring contract in 2025 but they are not willing to offer the midfielder a new deal as he has failed to impress at Old Trafford.

The 21-year-old joined the Manchester club’s academy in 2019 and the Tunisia international arrived in England amid a lot of hype around his talent. However, the youngster has failed to show his true potential at Man United and did not impress on loan at Sevilla this year either.

Mejbri showed a glimpse of what he is capable of at the beginning of last season in back-to-back performances against Brighton and Burnley, but could not produce it consistently for Erik ten Hag.

If Burnley can get that version of the midfielder most weeks they will have signed a top talent, however, that is a challenge for Scott Parker to try and complete if the 21-year-old arrives at Turf Moor before the transfer window shuts.