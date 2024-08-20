Liverpool closing in on first summer signing with €40m fee being discussed

Liverpool are closing in on their first signing of the summer as an agreement with Valencia for their goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili is expected to be reached.

The Reds have been linked to the Georgia international in recent weeks with the Premier League club set to sign the 23-year-old during the current transfer window and loan him out for the 2024/25 campaign.

There were rumours that Bournemouth would take Mamardashvili for the season but a new report from The Athletic states that won’t be the case.

A fee in the region of €40m (£34m) has been discussed between the two clubs with Mamardashvili expected to remain at Valencia for the 2024/25 campaign as part of the deal, before officially joining Liverpool next summer.

The Premier League club has always wanted the Georgian star to arrive in 2025 as Alisson will remain the Reds’ first-choice goalkeeper for the new season. The Brazilian has been an incredible servant to the Merseyside club since joining in 2018 and remains under contract at Anfield until 2027.

Why are Liverpool signing Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili now?

Although Alisson will remain Liverpool’s goalkeeper for the foreseeable future, the signing of Mamardashvili makes a lot of sense.

The 23-year-old is a highly-rated shot-stopper and the Reds are jumping ahead of the competition to tie the Georgian to their club. Sending him back to Valencia keeps both clubs happy and being so young, the goalkeeper is content to wait for his opportunity at Anfield.

The La Liga star kept 13 clean sheets in 37 league games last season and has continued to develop as a top goalkeeper.

The Valencia number one is expected to become one of Europe’s best goalkeepers and before others get involved in a race for the 23-year-old, Liverpool will already have the Georgia international on their books.