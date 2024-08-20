Chelsea make contact with Liverpool over surprise potential transfer

Chelsea have reportedly made contact with Liverpool over the potential transfer of defender Joe Gomez, according to a surprise report from Simon Phillips Talks Chelsea on Substack.

The Blues have already signed Tosin Adarabioyo to strengthen their defensive options after the departure of Thiago Silva, while Phillips notes that Trevoh Chalobah could also leave, leading the west London club to ask for information on Gomez.

Gomez could leave Liverpool this summer, with sources telling CaughtOffside that Newcastle and Aston Villa have also made enquiries about the England international, though with no further concrete moves for him so far.

It makes sense for Gomez to be available as he’s struggled for playing time recently, while Arne Slot completely left him out of his opening matchday squad in the Premier League game against Ipswich Town last weekend.

Chelsea fans might be slightly surprised to see their club moving for a backup player at a rival club, but it’s possibly a smart bit of thinking as he’s arguably underrated and might not be too expensive.

Gomez transfer: Chelsea journalist’s update on Liverpool contacts

“A Liverpool source has confirmed that Chelsea have now recently made contact with defender Joe Gomez about a potential move this summer,” Phillips said.

“Chelsea have also reached out to the agents of the player to see if there would be any interest in the move, and there would be.

“At this point, it is Chelsea finding out the full financial conditions of any deal and whether they can make it happen or not. Nothing has yet advanced past that at the time of writing this, but we know how fast things can move.

“SPTC sources expect this would be a move dependent on Trevoh Chalobah and another centre back leaving.

“As you know, Chelsea have been looking at new centre backs for THIS window and as we exclusively reported on this site in July last year, Gomez has been on the Chelsea radar under the new ownership for quite some time now.

“He is also under the same agency as both Enzo Maresca and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, so any deal if Chelsea wanted to do it, is expected to be pretty straightforward.”