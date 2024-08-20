There is reportedly the growing feeling that Liverpool could strike a late deal for the transfer of Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi this summer.

The Reds were also mentioned as admirers of Guehi in a report from the Athletic earlier today, and now there’s another little nugget from the Express as they state there’s the sense that this deal could be one to watch late on in this transfer window.

The England international has been a key player for Palace in recent times, showing himself to be a quality performer in the Premier League and like someone who could quite easily make the step up to a higher level.

It remains to be seen if this deal will definitely go through as it seems like only tentative signals so far, but the profile of the player could make sense for the Merseyside giants, so it might be worth keeping a close eye on it.

The Express add that there is some resignation inside Selhurst Park that Guehi or another key player might have to go, despite the Eagles already selling Michael Olise to Bayern Munich earlier this summer.

Guehi could be ideal to give LFC a long-term replacement for Virgil van Dijk, who is not getting any younger and who arguably showed some signs of a dip in form at points last season.

There may well be other options out there, with Sporting Lisbon’s Goncalo Inacio also understood to be on Liverpool’s radar.