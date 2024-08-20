Former Leeds player, turned agent, Ian Harte has excited Leeds fans with latest post about winger Jack Clarke.

Harte, the Sunderland star’s agent, is obviously attempting to generate excitement about his client as we enter last days of transfer window.

Leeds has expressed interest in signing the 23-year-old as they say goodbye to Georginio Rutter. Though the Black Cats’ £25 million asking price is quite steep for the Yorkshire club.

Clarke clearly has been one of the better players in Championship last two seasons and would relish a chance to re-join his former club before deadline day.

Leeds are in massive need of a winger after the departure of Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter.