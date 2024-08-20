West Ham are set for a busy end to the current transfer window as the London club are willing to sell up to nine players before Deadline Day.

Julen Lopetegui has replaced David Moyes in the hot seat at the London Stadium and has spent the summer rebuilding the Hammers’ defence, while also adding depth to other key areas.

West Ham have spent just over £120m on new signings with the likes of Crysencio Summerville, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Jean-Clair-Todibo and Max Kilman arriving at the Premier League club ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

With profit and sustainability rules affecting several clubs in the English top flight, the Irons do not want to be the next and therefore will need to sell players over the next few days to avoid breaching these and to buy another player.

According to The Times, West Ham are looking to fund a deal for Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Carlos Soler and as a result, have put nine players up for sale as they attempt to raise funds.

Vladimir Coufal, Kurt Zouma, Nayef Aguerd, Konstantinos Mavropanos, James Ward-Prowse, Maxwel Cornet, Tomas Soucek, Danny Ings and Michail Antonio have all been made available by the Premier League club for purchase.

Ward-Prowse is the biggest shock out of the nine having only signed for West Ham last summer as part of a £30m deal with Southampton.

The midfielder could be a big asset to Lopetegui this season but it seems that the Englishman is not a key part of the Spaniard’s plans at the London Stadium.