Jamie Carragher is a big fan of one former Newcastle United player and believes the Magpies’ decision to sell him this summer is one they’ll live to regret.

Eddie Howe was forced to sell Yankuba Minteh due to financial regulations despite the attacker not making a single appearance for the Magpies.

And after allowing the 20-year-old Gambian to join Premier League rivals Brighton and Hove Albion, Carragher reckons Newcastle will one day regret that decision.

“I read a lot about him over the summer, or towards the end of last season about him coming back to Newcastle,” the ex-Liverpool defender said on Sky Sports’ ‘Monday Night Football’.

“They obviously moved him on because of the financial situation. When I look at what Newcastle have got on that right-hand side – Jacob Murphy has done a great job over the last few years, Almiron is a player I think they were trying to move on to the MLS, so I don’t know whether he’ll stay or not.

“But that lad [Minteh], certainly what I saw in little bits and in highlights last season, and what he did against Everton at the weekend – I think that is one that Newcastle are going to really rue in years to come. He looks the real deal.”