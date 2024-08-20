Saudi Arabian club offering €16m-a-year to 30-year-old Man City star

Saudi Arabian champions Al-Hilal are interested in Man City’s Joao Cancelo and are willing to offer the full-back €16m-a-year to move to the Middle East this summer.

The Portuguese star has a contract with the Premier League champions until 2027 but the 30-year-old has no future at the Etihad Stadium having spent the last season and a half out on loan.

Cancelo fell out of favour with Pep Guardiola during the 2022/23 campaign and spent last season with Barcelona. The Catalan club are interested in resigning the defender on loan but his wages are a problem for the Spanish giants, reports the Daily Mail.

This has created an opportunity for Saudi Arabian clubs to try and sign the talented full-back and Al-Hilal are interested in the Portugal international. According to Sports Zone, the Saudi champions are ready to offer the Man City star €16m-a-year to complete a move as he is not expected to receive many minutes in England this season.

The Manchester club are believed to be keen on making this transfer happen and are pushing Cancelo to accept Al-Hilal’s offer.

Man City’s Joao Cancelo is short of options

Cancelo is short of options for the 2024/25 campaign and with the transfer window closing next week, the full-back needs to make a decision on his future soon.

Saudi Arabia is a great opportunity for the defender financially but competitively, the standard of the league is quite poor and the Portuguese star knows he is still good enough to play in Europe this season.

The Man City ace is expected to leave the Premier League champions over the coming days and it will be interesting to see if any new club arrives for the Portuguese star.