Chelsea struggling to attract offers for 29-year-old forgotten man

Kepa is not in Chelsea’s plans but is reportedly struggling to find a new club before the close of the summer transfer window.

That’s according to a recent report from Spanish outlet Fichajes, who claim the 29-year-old goalkeeper is embroiled in a ‘complicated situation’ at Stamford Bridge.

Clearly not Enzo Maresca’s number one after seeing Robert Sanchez start in the Blues’ opening Premier League game of the season against Manchester City on Sunday, Kepa, who spent last season out on loan with Real Madrid, faces an uncertain future.

Kepa has limited options away from Chelsea

Not in contention to return to the Santiago Bernabeu, the Spanish shot-stopper has limited options.

However, with one year still left on his contract, and behind backup keeper Filip Jorgensen in Maresca’s pecking order, Kepa, unless he can find a new club in the next 10 days, may be forced to sit out the 2024-25 season.

Originally signed from Atletico Bilbao for a whopping £71.6 million in 2018, Kepa, who has also represented Spain on 13 occasions, has kept 59 clean sheets in 163 appearances in all competitions.