Liverpool star arrives for medical at new club as Reds set to lose promising talent

Liverpool’s Bobby Clark has arrived in Austria to complete a medical ahead of finalising his move to RB Salzburg after the two clubs reached an agreement over a transfer fee for the youngster.

The Austrian outfit had a £10m proposal accepted by the Reds last week, reports the BBC, with the deal containing a 17.5% sell-on clause. Former Liverpool coaches Pep Lijnders and Vitor Matos are extremely keen to work with the midfielder again having overseen his development in recent years.

Clark’s move to RB Salzburg has now moved one step closer on Tuesday as the English talent arrived in Austria to complete his medical ahead of finalising the transfer, reports Sky Sports.

This is a big coup for Lijnders as there were several other clubs interested in the 19-year-old’s services. According to DAVEOCKOP earlier this month, 12 Championship teams which includes Bristol City, Portsmouth, and Norwich enquired about the Liverpool star.

However, the midfielder opted for Salzburg given Lijnders and Matos being at the Austrian club, while it also presents the chance for the youngster to play in the UEFA Champions League this season.

This is a big decision from Clark and an admirable one too, given that he could have easily stayed in his home country but wants to challenge himself abroad.

Liverpool’s decision to sell Bobby Clark is a surprise

Liverpool’s decision to part ways with Clark this summer comes as a surprise as last season was the midfielder’s biggest at Anfield as he was one of a group of youngsters who helped Jurgen Klopp through a tough period at the start of 2024.

The 19-year-old would come on in several Premier League games and was one of the young talents that helped beat Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final.

The upcoming campaign is a big one for Clark’s development and with the midfielder having a strong relationship with Lijnders, there is belief that under the former Reds coach, the player can reach his full potential. Nevertheless, it is still a surprise to see the Merseyside club let him go.