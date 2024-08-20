Liverpool were keen on signing the Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi earlier this summer.

However, the 25-year-old midfielder has chosen to snub a move to the Premier League and he is ready to continue at the La Liga club.

Mundo Deportivo has now revealed (h/t Paisley Gates) that Zubimendi made the decision to turn down a move to Liverpool, even though they offered him a triple-your-money contract. The midfielder would have earned £7.7 million per season had he moved to the Premier League.

Liverpool are in desperate need of midfield reinforcements and the decision will be a major blow for them. They would have expected to sign a quality player like Zubimendi, but the Spanish international is not keen on leaving his boyhood club.

The midfielder has proven himself for club and country over the last 12 months and he helped the Spanish national team win the European Championships earlier this summer as well. There is no doubt that he has the physical and technical attributes to do well in the Premier League and he could have been a key player for Liverpool.

Liverpool need to replace Thiago Alcantara

The Reds need a quality midfielder who can control the tempo of the game from the deep. Thiago Alcantara has left the club upon the expiry of his contract, and he will need to be replaced adequately. Signing his compatriot would have been ideal. It remains to be seen whether Liverpool decide to move on to other targets now.

They will need to improve their squad if they are serious about pushing for major trophies. The likes of Manchester City and Arsenal have better squads at their disposal and Liverpool cannot hope to match up to them with their current options. They are yet to sign a single player this summer, and that needs to change quickly.