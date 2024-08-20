Liverpool want “aggressive” Bayer Leverkusen star Xabi Alonso loves

Liverpool have not had a busy summer transfer window.

The Reds have failed to make a single first-team signing. Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi emerged as a top target but a deal failed to materialise after the player decided to stay at his boyhood club.

However, with 10 days still left in the window, there is still time for Arne Slot to bring in some new additions, and according to recent reports, despite the Dutchman needing a central midfielder, a centre-back could arrive first.

Liverpool eyeing Bayer Leverkusen’s Piero Hincapie

Spanish outlet Fichajes claim the Premier League giants are keen to sign Bayer Leverkusen’s Piero Hincapie.

Getting the Ecuador international out of Germany will be a tough task though. Not only is the South American also on Atletico Madrid’s radar, but Xabi Alonso is in no rush to let the 22-year-old leave following what was a tremendous individual, and collective, campaign, last season.

Speaking recently about the former CA Talleres defender, Alonso, as quoted by the Express, said: “I think he’s a very modern defender, he can play in different positions. He’s served us as a full-back in recent games but has also been the left centre-back when we’ve played with a back three.

“He’s aggressive, is making better decisions when he has the ball, backs himself more to play diagonal passes and get in behind. It motivates me to have a player with his potential and desire because he helps you and you help him. He’s a great player.”

Liverpool’s suspected interest in Hincapie comes just after reports suggested Slot is unsure of the ability and attitude of Ibrahimia Konate.

Whether or not Hincapie would be an upgrade on the Frenchman remains to be seen, but after lifting three top European honours last season, fans will certainly hope to see if the exciting 22-year-old can cut it in the Premier League.

During his three years at the Bay Arena, Hincapie, who has three years left on his contract, has directly contributed to seven goals in 120 games in all competitions.