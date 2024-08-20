Liverpool defender close to joining Brentford in possible £20 million deal

Liverpool are reportedly close to selling Sepp Van Den Berg.

The 22-year-old is a long-term target for Thomas Frank’s Brentford with the Bees expressing an interest in signing him before the summer transfer deadline at the end of the month.

According to a recent report from The Athletic’s David Ornstein, Van Den Berg is set to leave Anfield on a long-term deal.

The Reds are confident they’ll £20 million valuation will be met, which would pave the way for the Dutch centre-back to move on in search of a new challenge.

Sepp Van Den Berg close to leaving Liverpool

Having joined Liverpool from PEC Zwolle as a youngster back in 2019, Van Den Berg, who has enjoyed loan spells with Preston North End, Schalke and Mainz, now looks set to join a new club permanently.

Sepp Van Den Berg is close to leaving Liverpool.

After making just four first-team appearances in over five years, it is clear Van Den Berg has no place in the club’s future. The story could be very different with the Bees though.

Frank’s side appear the most heavily linked with Liverpool’s number 72 and could make a formal approach before the end of the window.

