Manchester United offer first-team midfielder to Ajax

Manchester United have reportedly offered Christian Eriksen to Ajax.

The Denmark international, who is now entering the final 12 months of his contract, is a candidate to leave Old Trafford before the close of the summer transfer window.

Eriksen, 32, has been at United for two years, and although nowhere near the player he once was, has still offered some creativity.

However, with Erik Ten Hag looking to take the Red Devils in a new direction this season, 32-year-old midfielder Eriksen is likely to be left behind.

And according to a recent report from The Athletic, the 20-time league winners are actively working to offload the former Spurs playmaker.

Although United have offered Eriksen back to his former club Ajax, a deal, despite the Red Devils wanting just £5 million, is unlikely to materialise due to the Eredivisie giants also prioritising trimming down their current squad.

For United’s number 14, the future may be uncertain, however, with 10 days still left in the window, there is plenty of time for the midfielder to find a new challenge as he prepares to play his 15th professional season.