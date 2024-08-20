Kylian Mbappe reports PSG to UEFA for incident that could see them kicked out of Champions League

Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe has reportedly contacted UEFA to report his former club Paris Saint-Germain for money they supposedly still owe him.

If found guilty, this could apparently see PSG potentially kicked out of the Champions League, according to a report from French outlet Le Monde.

Mbappe left PSG for Real Madrid on a free transfer this summer, and it seems the France international perhaps didn’t depart his old club on the best of terms.

The player is said to feel he is owed as much as €55m and it could be that this is going to lead to a major dispute with PSG’s owners QSI.

Mbappe has also contacted the LFP, so it will be interesting to see what, if any, action ends up being taken against PSG.

The Ligue 1 giants will surely be furious about these developments, as it’s already been a big enough blow losing Mbappe to Madrid.

The 25-year-old was a star player for many years at the Parc des Princes and it’s surely going to be a challenge to rebuild this side without him, so they could do without this extra drama off the pitch as well.