Aston Villa’s Alex Moreno is now set to move to Nottingham Forest on a loan deal this summer.

The deal involving the 31-year-old Spaniard will see him undergo a medical tomorrow morning and it’s understood that a buy option has been included in the agreement.

That’s the update coming from transfer news guru and CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano on X (formerly Twitter) this evening.

?? EXCL: Nottingham Forest agree deal to sign Alex Moreno from Aston Villa with medical booked on Wednesday morning. Initial loan deal with buy option, agreement in place. Here we go. ? pic.twitter.com/DJTQFdLwxi — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 20, 2024

MORE: Chelsea make contact with Liverpool over surprise potential transfer

MORE: Man United’s negotiations to sell Jadon Sancho reach ‘advanced stage’

When did Alex Moreno join Aston Villa?



It’s a perhaps surprising update coming out of Villa this evening given that the 31-year-old had only joined the Villans back in the January window of 2023.

Though, in fairness to Unai Emery, the Premier League outfit did bolster the left-back position with the astute signing of Ian Maatsen from Chelsea.

How well did Moreno perform in the Premier League in 2023/24?

Minutes were in relatively limited supply for the fullback who managed 21 English top-flight appearances sandwiched between injuries picked up at the start and close of last year’s campaign.

The defender did manage to pick up two assists across 1,030 minutes of Premier League action (not including one further assist registered in the Conference League last term).

Not astonishing numbers, truth be told – particularly when compared with then first-choice Lucas Digne’s eight goal contributions (albeit across all competitions 3,350 minutes of action).

Nonetheless, you could forgive Villa fans for feeling far more excited about the prospect of witnessing former Borussia Dortmund loan star Ian Maatsen in action in 2024/25.

The Dutch left-back only managed five goal contributions across 38 games in all competitions (2,277 minutes of action), though at 22 years of age you’d have to expect his best is still yet to come.

Ultimately, the defender’s enjoyed a solid education on loan in the Bundesliga which should serve him well for the challenges that lie ahead in Aston Villa’s long-awaited return to the Champions League.