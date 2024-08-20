Vital Mikel Merino issue that’s still causing problems for Arsenal could scupper deal

It seems as though Arsenal have been trying to secure Real Sociedad’s Mikel Merino for an age, but with less than two weeks to go until the transfer window closes for business, it would appear that the clubs are no further forward in terms of being able to close the transfer.

Given that the Gunners have been relatively quiet in the window so far, the frustration of their fan base would be obvious.

Arsenal still having problems with Mikel Merino signing

Perhaps the 2024/25 campaign is going to be Arsenal’s best chance of overhauling Man City at the top of the Premier League, because Pep Guardiola’s side surely can’t win an unprecedented fifth English top-flight title in a row.

To that end, the North Londoners have to ensure they have quality in every position and decent back up as and when required.

It’s the strength in depth that City have which is arguably their best weapon. One out and another in rarely, if ever, seems to cause the Catalan coach any problems, though the same can’t really be said for City’s opponents.

Though there doesn’t seem to be an issue with Merino wanting to move to Arsenal and Real Sociedad reluctantly accepting that their player would like to try a new experience, as Mirror Sport report, the Basque giants will not accept a penny less than their asking price for the player.

With Financial Fair Play in mind, clubs Europe-wide appear to have been foiled in their attempts to land their targets.

Arsenal will have offered what they believe is a fair price for Merino, and with one eye on the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR).

Clearly that’s still not enough, so unless there’s any more movement from the North Londoners, the Spanish international is destined to stay put.