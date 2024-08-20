Neymar eyeing shock European return just one year after signing for Al-Hilal

Neymar shocked fans when he agreed to leave Europe and join Saudi club Al-Hilal.

The 32-year-old left Paris Saint-Germain 12 months ago but has endured a tough opening season in the Pro League.

Starting just two league games last season after suffering a cruciate ligament tear, the Brazilian icon has barely got up and running since his £83 million move.

Neymar wants Barcelona reunion

And following an abysmal year in the Middle East, according to a recent report from Fichajes, Neymar is keen to return to Europe.

The outlet claims the South American forward wants to re-sign for former club Barcelona.

Neymar hasn’t played for Barcelona since his 2017 move to Paris Saint-Germain, but the forward still has a great affinity toward the club and hopes to play for them again soon.

Under contract until at least 2025, it remains to be seen if Al-Hilal are willing to let their marquee signing leave after just one year.

What also isn’t certain is Barcelona’s financial situation.

The Spanish giants have struggled to comply for Financial Fair Play rules for numerous seasons, and re-signing Neymar, one of the sport’s highest earners, will not be an easy deal to complete — and that’s assuming Hansi Flick would want the 32-year-old back at the Nou Camp.