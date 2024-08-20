Exclusive: 10 clubs chasing hot-shot as Nottingham Forest prepare to significantly increase bid

When 10 clubs are after your services, including Nottingham Forest, you know that you must be doing something right.

At 23 years of age, Feyenoord’s Mexican striker, Santiago Gimenez, has already scored 96 goals and provided 24 assists in his 249 career matches per transfermarkt.

That’s also been enough to pique the interest of Aston Villa, Leicester City, Brentford, Brighton, Crystal Palace, Tottenham Hotspur, Napoli, Eintracht Frankfurt, and Benfica according to CaughtOffside sources.

Santiago Gimenez to Nottingham Forest?

Forest appear to have stolen a march on all of their rivals, and although their initial offer of £25m was rejected, the Premier League club are now planning to increase their offer to £35m in the hope of securing the talented forward.

The Dutch giants won’t be undercut by any interested parties either, with sources also advancing to CaughtOffside that Feyenoord remain firm on their valuation of Gimenez.

He’s been a key player for the Eredivisie outfit since joining them from Cruz Azul, but his apparent willingness to move to the Premier League could play a crucial role in any negotiations.

It’s understood that there’s still a long way to go before a deal can be concluded with any interested club, however, there’s still plenty of time in the current window to get a deal done if all parties are willing.

From the player’s point of view, it’s believed that he wants to test himself against the best players in European football, and that the only place to do so is in the English Premier League.

That’s why, at this point in time, Forest remain the favourites to get a deal over the line, simply because they’ve evidenced how much they want the player already.

As their competitors sit idly by, the Midlands-based outfit are taking the situation by the scruff of the neck and looking to get something done.