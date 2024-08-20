Fabrizio Romano declares “here we go” for Manchester United winger to complete transfer away

Transfer news journalist Fabrizio Romano has said ‘here we go’ for Facundo Pellistri to leave Manchester United in a permanent move to Panathinaikos.

The 22-year-old winger is set to leave Man Utd for around €6million and Romano says he’s going to sign a long-term contract with Panathinaikos, while the Red Devils will also have a sell-on clause included as part of this deal.

See below for details as Romano has taken to X to say ‘here we go’ for this deal, which more or less means it’s done and set to go through, even if the clubs have not yet announced it…

??? Facundo Pellistri to Panathinaikos, here we go! Exclusive story confirmed as agreement has been sealed for €6m fee. Permanent deal with sell-on clause for #MUFC, while Pellistri signs a long term contract. Pana’s Uruguayan manager Diego Alonso, key factor. ?? pic.twitter.com/bggMjfv65h — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 20, 2024

Pellistri arrived at United as a promising youngster a few years ago, but he’s never managed to make that much of an impression in his limited first-team appearances, while he’s also not looked that impressive in loan spells away from Old Trafford.

It may still be that Pellistri has it in him to have a decent career in Europe, but it looks like he’s not at United’s level, and it will be interesting to see if he can improve during his time in Greek football.

The Uruguay international could find that this is an ideal step down for him for the moment, as it could give him more confidence and experience before moving up a level again later in his career.

MUFC fans will no doubt keep an eye on how Pellistri gets on with Panathinaikos, as it could be that their sell-on clause for him will one day prove useful, even if he’s probably not someone they’re going to be desperate to bring back, barring a pretty remarkable turnaround from him.

United would do well to make a few other sales this summer if they want to have funds for any more signings, though they’ve already been busy bringing in Joshua Zirkzee, Matthijs de Ligt, Leny Yoro and Noussair Mazraoui.