Talented England duo pick up prestigious awards at 2024 PFA ceremony

The Professional Footballers’ Association awards were handed out on Tuesday night and Man City’s Phil Foden was crowned the PFA men’s Player of the Year.

The 24-year-old had the best season of his career during the 2023/24 campaign as he helped Man City win a fourth Premier League title in a row, while also reaching the FA Cup final. The winger featured in 53 matches across all competions, producing 27 goals and 12 assists.

Foden was outstanding for Pep Guardiola’s team and showed the world that he is one of the best footballers on the planet. That has now resulted in the Englishman being awarded the PFA men’s Player of the Year award, the most prestigious individual award in England.

The Man City star beat fellow teammates Erling Haaland and Rodri to the prize; while Martin Odegaard, Cole Palmer and Ollie Watkins were the other nominees.

This will be a landmark moment in Foden’s career and he will be looking to achieve more throughout the 2024/25 campaign.

Chelsea’s Cole Palmer joins Phil Foden in picking up a PFA award

Foden was not the only England star to pick up an award on Tuesday night in Manchester as Chelsea’s Cole Palmer was named PFA Young Player of the Year.

The 22-year-old beat the likes of Alejandro Garnacho, Kobbie Mainoo, Michael Olise, João Pedro and Bukayo Saka to the award, which was fully deserved following an incredible debut season at Stamford Bridge.

Palmer was one of the only shining lights in an underwhelming campaign for Chelsea as the Englishman produced big moments for the Blues on several occasions.

The former Man City star featured in 48 games for the London team, scoring 27 goals alongside 15 assists.

The two England stars picking up these awards highlights once again the talent available to the Three Lions, which makes the FA’s next appointment for the manager role crucial if the nation wants to win a major tournament in the near future.