Cristiano Ronaldo has been tipped to make a sensational return to Manchester United for a second time.

The Portuguese superstar made his name with the Red Devils where he played for six years between 2003 – 2009.

However, signing for Real Madrid and going on to lift 16 major trophies, including four Champions Leagues, Ronaldo cemented his legacy as one of the game’s all time greats.

And returning to Old Trafford in 2022 after spending three years at Juventus, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner made a sensational and emotional Old Trafford comeback.

Cristiano Ronaldo tipped to make Manchester United return

And although the 39-year-old’s second stint wasn’t quite the fairytale everyone had hoped for, former United striker Louis Saha reckons fans could see the megastar back again, but next time not as a player.

“Cristiano Ronaldo has the passion and dedication to return to Manchester United one day, that could be as a coach or even a manager,” Saha told TVSporten.

“His second spell didn’t end how everyone had hoped and you can see why that frustrated him.

“He didn’t see the same formula and didn’t see the passion from young players that he had been used to seeing.

“Now he will know that he needs to find a new way to communicate when he becomes a coach, which maybe isn’t as harsh or direct as it was when he was at the club.

“He will work out how to be successful and use all his knowledge to do that, we’ve seen Roy Keane go into management and have success.

“Cristiano will understand what he needs to do as a manager and I see no reason why he wouldn’t be a success.”

Despite turning 40 in less than six months, Ronaldo continues to play at top flight level.

Currently with Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr, Ronaldo, who has 12 months left on his contract, has managed 60 goals in 66 games in all competitions.