Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho still faces an uncertain future and it’s even being reported that Chelsea are expected to make a move for him this summer.

The England international had an impressive loan spell at Borussia Dortmund in the second half of last season, but it still perhaps seems tricky for him to realistically work his way back into Erik ten Hag’s first-team plans.

According to The Athletic, some figures at Man Utd expect Chelsea to show an interest in Sancho, which could perhaps make sense as there’ll surely be a number of other top clubs who’ll feel the 24-year-old deserves another chance at the highest level.

Sancho doesn’t necessarily make sense as a priority for the Blues, however, given that they already have so many players in that position, with Pedro Neto recently joining, while Joao Felix is also on his way, as per Fabrizio Romano and others.

On top of that, Chelsea also already have players like Mykhailo Mudryk and Raheem Sterling struggling for playing time, while Noni Madueke has also been in and out of the side and the likes of Cole Palmer and Christopher Nkunku can also play in the same role.

Sancho transfer: Should Chelsea sign the Man United misfit?

While it might be tempting for CFC to move for Sancho if they sense the opportunity, they surely have to think a bit harder about their squad planning.

On his day, Sancho could perhaps be better than some of the west Londoners’ current attacking options, but there’s no guarantee he’ll hit that form again after struggling so far in his time in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, why invest so much in the likes of Neto and Felix if Sancho is then also going to come in and further complicate Enzo Maresca’s pecking order and general tactical plans?

MUFC will no doubt feel Sancho is someone they could do well to sell and they’ll perhaps be rubbing their hands at the prospect of more Chelsea over-spending to help them out.