Arne Slot will only let Liverpool midfielder leave on one condition

Liverpool will only allow Stefan Bajcetic to leave on loan if a new number six is signed.

The Reds have been in the market for a new central midfielder all summer.

Despite tempting Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi with a move to Anfield, Arne Slot’s side came up short after the Spaniard announced he would be staying with his boyhood club.

And with just 10 days left in the transfer window, it remains to be seen if the Premier League giants will bring in any midfield additions in time.

Stefan Bajcetic to leave Liverpool on loan on one condition

However, according to a recent report from Football Insider, if Slot can make at least one midfield signing, Bajcetic could spend the season out on loan.

The outlet claims the 19-year-old is attracting a lot of interest, and although Slot has been impressed with what he’s seen from the young Spaniard so far, the Liverpool boss wants him to gain more experience before becoming his regular number six.

Bajcetic was promoted to the Reds’ first team in 2022 and enjoyed a decent debut campaign — starting six Premier League games.

Last season was a bit hit-and-miss for the teenager though. A calf injury saw him miss a total of 41 games so needless to say the Vigo-born midfielder is hoping for a better campaign this time round.

Since making his Liverpool debut two years ago, Bajcetic, who has three years left on his deal, has scored one goal in 22 appearances in all competitions.