Striker doesn’t want to hear about joining Newcastle United

Newcastle United have been linked with signing a new attacker.

The Magpies’ summer business when it comes to bringing in a new forward is likely to depend on Miguel Almiron exiting the club. So far, the Paraguay international has failed to make a move, despite being on the verge of joining MLS side Charlotte FC earlier in the window.

However, while Almiron’s future remains up in the air, the Magpies remain heavily linked with one of Europe’s most exciting attackers — Former Manchester City, now Barcelona’s, Ferran Torres.

The Spain international is rumoured to be up for sale with the Catalan giants looking for ways to trim their squad and wage bill — and Eddie Howe is thought to be a big admirer.

However, despite the Geordies’ pursuit of the talented forward, according to more recent reports in Spain, the 24-year-old has absolutely no intention of leaving the Nou Camp.

Thought to be against the idea of joining Newcastle, Barcelona’s Torres is focusing purely on completing the new 2024-25 season with Hansi Flick, and does not want to return to the Premier League at this point in his career.

That’s that then.