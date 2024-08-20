Jack Clarke could leave Sunderland before the transfer window’s deadline.

The 23-year-old is heavily linked with a move away from the Stadium of Light with former club Leeds United among those interested in signing him.

The Whites are in the market for a replacement for Crysencio Summerville after the Dutchman joined West Ham earlier in the window.

And according to recent reports, Clarke is on Daniel Farke’s list of possible options.

The younger winger came through the Whites’ youth academy and later signed for Spurs before returning to Elland Road on loan.

However, despite now being at Sunderland, the 23-year-old is keen to make a return to his old stomping ground and would welcome the chance to go back to Yorkshire before the August 30th transfer deadline.