Striker happy to join Leeds United before deadline day

Leeds United FC Sunderland AFC
Posted by

Jack Clarke could leave Sunderland before the transfer window’s deadline.

The 23-year-old is heavily linked with a move away from the Stadium of Light with former club Leeds United among those interested in signing him.

The Whites are in the market for a replacement for Crysencio Summerville after the Dutchman joined West Ham earlier in the window.

More Stories / Latest News
Liverpool closing in on first summer signing with €40m fee being discussed
Jamie Carragher claims Newcastle will regret one summer transfer deal
Liverpool defender close to joining Brentford in possible £20 million deal

And according to recent reports, Clarke is on Daniel Farke’s list of possible options.

The younger winger came through the Whites’ youth academy and later signed for Spurs before returning to Elland Road on loan.

However, despite now being at Sunderland, the 23-year-old is keen to make a return to his old stomping ground and would welcome the chance to go back to Yorkshire before the August 30th transfer deadline.

More Stories Jack Clarke

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.